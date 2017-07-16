Holder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

For the second time this season, Holder made a three-inning appearance out of the bullpen for the Yankees in Saturday's win over the Red Sox, yielding no runs on one hit and no walks. It's likely that Holder will be back with the big club before long, but since he wouldn't have been available for Sunday's doubleheader, the Yankees decided to send him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh arm.