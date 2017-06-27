Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Optioned to minors
Holder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Holder has been a mainstay in the Yankee bullpen after making the roster out of spring training, racking up a 3.78 ERA and three holds over 33.1 innings of relief. However, the 24-year-old has allowed five earned runs over his last four appearances and is posting a 4.76 ERA on the month of June, so he'll get sent down to work out the kinks. Tyler Webb was recalled from Triple-A to fill the void.
