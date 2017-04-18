Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Collects first career win
Montomery (1-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings during Monday's win over the White Sox.
After a solid debut against the Rays, Montgomery followed it up with another serviceable outing Monday. While he has little experience above Double-A, the 24-year-old lefty hasn't looked out of place through his first two starts with the Yankees. He projects to make a road start against the Pirates on Saturday, which should be a telling test for the freshman.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans seven in major-league debut•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Officially lands MLB contract•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Draws Wednesday start•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Presumed favorite for No. 5 starter spot•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will pitch at High-A Tampa on Thursday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Finalist in ongoing No. 5 battle•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...