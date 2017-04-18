Montomery (1-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings during Monday's win over the White Sox.

After a solid debut against the Rays, Montgomery followed it up with another serviceable outing Monday. While he has little experience above Double-A, the 24-year-old lefty hasn't looked out of place through his first two starts with the Yankees. He projects to make a road start against the Pirates on Saturday, which should be a telling test for the freshman.