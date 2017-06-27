Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans eight to nab sixth win
Montgomery (6-4) allowed just a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight batters through seven innings during Monday's win over the White Sox.
Montgomery continues to provide serviceable fantasy numbers with a 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the season. Additionally, with a high-powered offense providing run support, he should continue to be a solid source of wins moving forward. The rookie lefty projects to face the Astros at Minute Maid Park in his next start, and it isn't out of the question to fade Montgomery in the daunting matchup.
