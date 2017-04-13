Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans seven in major-league debut
Montgomery allowed three runs -- two earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through 4.2 innings during Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.
The box score doesn't show a dominant debut, but the seven punchouts certainly standout, and Montgomery is likely to remain in the rotation to face the White Sox on Monday. Interestingly, that also sets him up for two starts next week and increases his immediate fantasy value, especially in weekly settings. Still, you'll want to keep expectations in check because Wednesday's outing was just the seventh start above Double-A for Montgomery.
