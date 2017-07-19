Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hit hard again in Wednesday's loss
Montgomery (6-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Twins after giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work. He also struck out three.
All of the damage done to Montgomery came in the second inning, when the Twins strung together five hits (the last knock being a three-run homer off the bat of Miguel Sano) to produce all six of their runs. Outside of that, Montgomery was fine, throwing 64 of his 104 pitches for strikes and retiring the final ten batters he faced. Nonetheless, his ERA now sits at a lackluster 4.09 mark while his home run rate remained at a lofty 1.3 homers per nine innings. The southpaw will look to get back on track Tuesday in an interleague matchup with the Reds.
