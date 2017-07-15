Montgomery (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Montgomery burned through 96 pitches, which had much to do with him leaving the contest after just four innings of work. Although he's failed to complete six innings in five of his last six starts, he's held opponents to three runs or fewer in all but one of those outings, and his 3.78 ERA makes him a useful option in fantasy leagues. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Twins.