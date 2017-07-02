Montgomery allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Houston. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was another solid outing from the rookie, as Montgomery put the Yankees in line for the win. He's now allowed just 14 earned runs with 46 strikeouts through 47.2 innings over his past eight starts. Additionally, with a potent offense providing run support, the 24-year-old lefty should be able to continue moving the fantasy needle. Montgomery takes a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 into his next start against Milwaukee at Yankee Stadium, and his fantasy arrow continues to point up.