Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Officially lands MLB contract
Montgomery had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
As expected, the Yankees pulled their pitching prospect to the big leagues in order to make his major-league debut against the Rays. Montgomery has some excellent minor-league stats to his name (2.13 ERA, 8.7 K/9 in 2016), although he only appeared in 37 innings at Triple-A in his career. Montgomery will face off with Rays left-hander Blake Snell in his inaugural appearance. In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, right-hander Johnny Barbato was designated for assignment.
