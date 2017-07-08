Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Optioned to minors
Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The move appears to be on a temporary basis, as reliever Ben Heller was recalled to provide some bullpen depth prior to the upcoming All-Star break. Montgomery allowed two earned runs over a rain-shortened 4.1 innings Friday and the Yankees won't need a fifth starter until July 17, so he'll be removed from the active roster for now. The young southpaw finishes a productive first half of the 2017 campaign with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP to go along with an 87:28 K:BB.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Outing shortened by rain delay Friday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Limits Astros to three runs in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans eight to nab sixth win•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Picks up fifth win Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Gives up four runs over 5.2 innings•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Pitches seven strong Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...