Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Outing shortened by rain delay Friday
Montgomery (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four over 4.1 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers.
Montgomery was on his was to potentially winning his seventh game of the year, but a lengthy rain delay ended his night after he threw just 74 pitches. He's held opponents to three or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts, and he's been a reliable fantasy option with a 3.65 ERA. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
