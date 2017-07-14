Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
Montgomery was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Friday against the Red Sox.
The lefty was sent down last week, but that was basically a paper move with the All-Star break looming -- Montgomery was fully expected to be in the rotation to begin the second half. He's been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees and fantasy owners, and the peripheral numbers suggest Montgomery may be able to maintain something close to this level of performance.
