Montgomery was invited to Yankees spring training.

The 24-year-old southpaw was fantastic in limited action at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016. After receiving a promotion at the latter end of the year, Montgomery proceeded to post a 0.97 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over six starts. He also put together a 25.7 percent K-rate and demonstrated solid control with a 6.3 percent walk rate. Although it's likely that he'll start the year at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, another sound showing could earn Montgomery his major league debut before the 2017 campaign ends.