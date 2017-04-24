Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Saddled with loss Sunday
Montgomery (1-1) took a loss Sunday, pitching six innings with five strikeouts while allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks against the Pirates.
It wasn't a terrible outing by the young lefty, but the offense provided just one run of support to saddle him with his first career loss. It was the first of Montgomery's three starts in which he didn't allow a home run and the 92 pitches were the most he's thrown in those outings before manager Joe Girardi went to his bullpen. Though he's had little experience in the upper levels of the minors, the 24-year-old has held his own thus far and will look to get back in the win column next time out Saturday against the Orioles.
