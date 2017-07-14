Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will return to start Friday
The Yankees will recall Montgomery to start Friday's second-half opener against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
New York will play the weekend series without using Michael Pineda or CC Sabathia, and perhaps Montgomery is coming back up before the 10-day demotion window because one of them is hurt. Either way, the Bombers will use their younger left-hander to kickstart their important clash with Boston. The matchup makes Montgomery a risky fantasy play, but he's delivered for much of the year with a 3.65 ERA, 8.6 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over 16 starts as a pleasant surprise.
