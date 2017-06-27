Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Speed remains on display at High-A
Mateo, 22, is hitting .240/.288/.400 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 28 steals through 69 games for High-A Tampa.
Mateo's speed remains his biggest asset, but his on-base skills have been lacking this season. Mateo has drawn just 16 walks while struggling to make contact. He has fanned 79 times in those 69 games. His prospect luster has dimmed a bit over the last year or so, though he remains an intriguing prospect due to his blazing speed.
