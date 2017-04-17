Mateo, 21, is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with nine steals through 10 games for High-A Tampa.

Though he's been bypassed by Gleyber Torres, Mateo still possesses elite speed and could be a useful player at a different position for the Bronx Bombers. Otherwise, he could prove to be trade bait if the Yankees need to make a move at the trading deadline. For now, though, it is a great sign to see Mateo back on the field, hitting over .300 and swiping bags.

