Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Starting off season on right foot at High-A
Mateo, 21, is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with nine steals through 10 games for High-A Tampa.
Though he's been bypassed by Gleyber Torres, Mateo still possesses elite speed and could be a useful player at a different position for the Bronx Bombers. Otherwise, he could prove to be trade bait if the Yankees need to make a move at the trading deadline. For now, though, it is a great sign to see Mateo back on the field, hitting over .300 and swiping bags.
