Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Starting off season on right foot in High-A
Mateo, 21, is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with nine steals through 10 games for High-A Tampa.
Though he's been bypassed by Gleyber Torres as the team's top shortstop prospect, Mateo still possesses elite speed and could be a useful player at a different position for the Bronx Bombers. Otherwise, he could prove to be trade bait if the Yankees need to make a move at the trading deadline. For now, though, it is a great sign to see Mateo back on the field, hitting over .300 and swiping bags.
More News
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Will start year in Tampa•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Move to CF could be in cards•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Scorching of late at High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Hits homer in return from suspension•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Suspended two weeks by team•
-
Can you wait out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...