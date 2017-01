Feyereisen will attend Yankees camp for spring training.

After being dealt to New York in exchange for Andrew Miller in 2016, Feyereisen finished out the season at Double-A Trenton. Overall, he put together a great season and had a 1.70 ERA over 58.1 innings (42 games). However, while he was a lights-out option against right-handed hitters, lefties gave the 23-year-old more trouble and managed to post a .255 batting average and .327 on-base percentage with Feyereisen on the mound.