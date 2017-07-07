Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Hits disabled list
Sheffield was placed on the 7-day DL on Wednesday with an oblique injury, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Sheffield came over to the Yankees organization as part of the return in the Andrew Miller trade, and had posted solid numbers to the tune of a 3.09 ERA and 7.9 K/9 in 16 starts with Double-A Trenton. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the organization will likely air on the side of caution with the 21-year-old and not rush the lefty back.
