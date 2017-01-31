Sheffield received an invite to big league camp for spring training.

Sheffield continued to improve in the 2016 season. Over 24 games at the High-A level, he put together a 3.33 ERA and averaged nearly a strikeout per inning, earning a 8.9 K/9. The 20-year-old southpaw should start 2017 at Double-A Tampa, where he'll aim to show more control of his pitches, as that's been one of the few blemishes on his game. Across the aforementioned High-A outings, Sheffield gave up walks at a troublesome clip of 3.3 BB/9.