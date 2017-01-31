Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Slated to train at Yankees spring training
Sheffield received an invite to big league camp for spring training.
Sheffield continued to improve in the 2016 season. Over 24 games at the High-A level, he put together a 3.33 ERA and averaged nearly a strikeout per inning, earning a 8.9 K/9. The 20-year-old southpaw should start 2017 at Double-A Tampa, where he'll aim to show more control of his pitches, as that's been one of the few blemishes on his game. Across the aforementioned High-A outings, Sheffield gave up walks at a troublesome clip of 3.3 BB/9.