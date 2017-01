Deglan agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 24-year-old hasn't made it past Double-A in his seven seasons with the Rangers since being taken in the first-round of the 2010 draft. He struggled at Double-A Frisco last season, slashing .194/.256/.332 in 294 plate appearances, striking out a tough 36.7 percent of the time in the process.