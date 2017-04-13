Haynes was assigned to High-A Tampa.

Haynes spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 4.61 ERA and 4.78 FIP across 18 starts. His assignment to High-A Tampa comes following a stint in Extended Spring Training, explaining why he is yet to make an appearance so far in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories