Yankees' Kyle Haynes: Sent to High-A Tampa
Haynes was assigned to High-A Tampa.
Haynes spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 4.61 ERA and 4.78 FIP across 18 starts. His assignment to High-A Tampa comes following a stint in Extended Spring Training, explaining why he is yet to make an appearance so far in 2017.
