Higashioka is batting eighth and catching Saturday.

The rookie makes his second career start as the Yankees face Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals. Higashioka went 0-for-4 with a run scored in his debut earlier this week and will continue to serve as the backup catcher until Gary Sanchez (biceps) returns.

