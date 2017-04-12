Higashioka will make his first major-league start against the Rays on Wednesday, starting at catcher and batting eighth.

With Gary Sanchez (biceps) on the mend and Austin Romine slumping to a .111 average, Higashioka will have his chance to shine right away. After spending last season in Triple-A, the 26-year-old impressed with a .296 batting average over 20 Grapefruit League games this spring, so the Yankees have already seen his potential. If he can string together a few solid starts, he may be in line for a permanent promotion upon Sanchez's return.