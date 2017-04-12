Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Set for first start Wednesday
Higashioka will make his first major-league start against the Rays on Wednesday, starting at catcher and batting eighth.
With Gary Sanchez (biceps) on the mend and Austin Romine slumping to a .111 average, Higashioka will have his chance to shine right away. After spending last season in Triple-A, the 26-year-old impressed with a .296 batting average over 20 Grapefruit League games this spring, so the Yankees have already seen his potential. If he can string together a few solid starts, he may be in line for a permanent promotion upon Sanchez's return.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Still considered backup•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Set to join Yankees•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Blazing hot at the plate in spring•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...