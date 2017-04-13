Higashioka will occupy the Yankees' backup catcher role with Gary Sanchez (biceps) absent, Brendan Kuty of The Star-Ledger reports.

Higashioka will spell starter Austin Romine on occasion (perhaps to pair with fellow rookie Jordan Montgomery), but he's the clear understudy for at least the next few weeks while Sanchez is sidelined. Higashioka likely will return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre upon Sanchez's activation.