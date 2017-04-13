Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Still considered backup
Higashioka will occupy the Yankees' backup catcher role with Gary Sanchez (biceps) absent, Brendan Kuty of The Star-Ledger reports.
Higashioka will spell starter Austin Romine on occasion (perhaps to pair with fellow rookie Jordan Montgomery), but he's the clear understudy for at least the next few weeks while Sanchez is sidelined. Higashioka likely will return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre upon Sanchez's activation.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Set for first start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Set to join Yankees•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Blazing hot at the plate in spring•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...