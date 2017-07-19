Cessa lasted just 3.2 innings Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in a 6-3 win over the Twins.

He threw only 41 of 76 pitches for strikes and was on the hook for the loss when he hit the showers, but a five-run fifth by the Yankees allowed Cessa to escape with a no-decision. The 25-year-old's inability to pitch deep into his starts might have been part of the impetus behind Tuesday's trade for David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, but Cessa will need to deliver better efforts than this if he wants to keep his rotation spot. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Seattle.