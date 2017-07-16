Yankees' Luis Cessa: Confirmed as Tuesday starter
Cessa will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
The Yankees have yet to settle on a spot starter for the series opener Monday, but it looks like the club has officially settled on Cessa for Tuesday, with Jordan Montgomery on tap to handle the final contest of the three-game set in Minnesota. Cessa floundered in his three starts with the big club earlier this season, but if he impresses Tuesday, he could earn himself a more permanent home in the Yankees' rotation. The Yankees are expected to explore adding another starter via trade before the deadline, but until that happens, they'll lean on their internal options to fill the void in the rotation left by the season-ending elbow injury to Michael Pineda.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: In line for start in Minnesota next week•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Sent down to minors•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Expected to move back to bullpen•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Suffers another loss Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss against Rangers•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will stay in rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...