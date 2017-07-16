Cessa will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

The Yankees have yet to settle on a spot starter for the series opener Monday, but it looks like the club has officially settled on Cessa for Tuesday, with Jordan Montgomery on tap to handle the final contest of the three-game set in Minnesota. Cessa floundered in his three starts with the big club earlier this season, but if he impresses Tuesday, he could earn himself a more permanent home in the Yankees' rotation. The Yankees are expected to explore adding another starter via trade before the deadline, but until that happens, they'll lean on their internal options to fill the void in the rotation left by the season-ending elbow injury to Michael Pineda.