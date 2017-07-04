Cessa is expected to move back to the bullpen this week after CC Sabathia (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

During his three-start run with the Yankees, Cessa did little to convince manager Joe Girardi that he should expand the rotation to six pitchers, as he failed to reach the sixth inning in any outing and delivered a 5.93 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over that stretch. With the Yankees shipping out Bryan Mitchell to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to accommodate Sabathia's return to the active roster, Cessa will likely assume Mitchell's role as the club's long man out of the bullpen, but it might not be long before the 24-year-old heads back to Triple-A to continue his development as a starter.