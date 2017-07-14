Cessa is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start one game of the Yankees' series next week with the Twins in Minnesota, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

With the Yankees coming out of the All-Star break with six games in five days, Cessa had initially been viewed as a candidate to make a spot start in one game of the team's doubleheader with the Red Sox on Sunday, but Bryan Mitchell will instead be called up -- likely as New York's 26th man -- to start Game 1, while Masahiro Tanaka handles the nightcap. It appears Cessa rather than Mitchell could be in store for a more permanent spot in the rotation, however, after it was revealed Friday that Michael Pineda was dealing with a partially torn right UCL that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery. With Pineda in line for a trip to the 10-day disabled list at the very least, Cessa seems poised to get the first crack at settling in as the Yankees' fifth starter, but he may not have a long leash after previously submitting a 5.93 ERA over 13.2 innings in his other three starts with the big club this season. If Cessa falters again in his next outing against the Twins -- which will likely come Monday or Tuesday -- the Yankees could be inclined to give prospect Chance Adams, who has dominated over 17 starts between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A in 2017, his first trial in the big-league rotation.