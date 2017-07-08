Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Cessa was relegated to the bullpen after making three starts in the Yankees rotation, where posted an unappealing 5.93 ERA over three consecutive losses. The team likely doesn't feel the need for a long reliever at the moment, so they'll bring Jonathan Holder back up to supplement one of the better bullpens in the majors (3.75 combined ERA). Cessa, however, has demonstrated his potential to pitch on a major-league level, so expect the right-hander to be in line for a spot start down the road if needed.

