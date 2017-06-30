Yankees' Luis Cessa: Suffers another loss Thursday
Cessa (0-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings during. Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out one batter.
Aside from an eight-strikeout performance against the Rangers -- in which he still conceded three runs in five innings -- Cessa hasn't impressed much in three spot starts with the Yankees this season. He's compiled a 5.93 ERA and 13:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings of work while filling in for the injured CC Sabathia (hamstring). However, with Sabathia nearing a return from the disabled list, Thursday may have been Cessa's last start for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss against Rangers•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will stay in rotation•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss against Oakland•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Recalled by Yankees, could make spot start•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...