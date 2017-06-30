Cessa (0-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings during. Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out one batter.

Aside from an eight-strikeout performance against the Rangers -- in which he still conceded three runs in five innings -- Cessa hasn't impressed much in three spot starts with the Yankees this season. He's compiled a 5.93 ERA and 13:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings of work while filling in for the injured CC Sabathia (hamstring). However, with Sabathia nearing a return from the disabled list, Thursday may have been Cessa's last start for the foreseeable future.

