Cessa (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in Saturday's loss to Texas.

While Cessa did give up another homer -- he's allowed a home run in all three appearances with the big-league club this season -- it was easily his best outing of the season so far. He is expected to stick in the rotation until CC Sabathia (hamstring) returns, and Cessa lines up to face the lowly White Sox his next time out, but his track record at Triple-A should give mixed-league owners pause.