Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss against Rangers
Cessa (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in Saturday's loss to Texas.
While Cessa did give up another homer -- he's allowed a home run in all three appearances with the big-league club this season -- it was easily his best outing of the season so far. He is expected to stick in the rotation until CC Sabathia (hamstring) returns, and Cessa lines up to face the lowly White Sox his next time out, but his track record at Triple-A should give mixed-league owners pause.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will stay in rotation•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss against Oakland•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Recalled by Yankees, could make spot start•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Called up to big leagues•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...