Yankees' Luis Severino: Brings A-game to Fenway
Severino (5-4) allowed run on four hits and a pair of walks while fanning six during seven innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Matching up with Chris Sale, the Yankees' right-hander was able to bring his best stuff to the mound and limit the Red Sox to just one run throughout the afternoon. He was particularly solid during six of his innings, but allowed two walks, an infield single and a sacrifice fly in the third, which caused his lone run to score. This marks the second straight impressive start for the 23-year-old, and he projects to start Thursday in Seattle.
