Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in no-decision Saturday

Severino (5-4) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 across seven innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers.

Severino gave up a three-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first inning and shut the Brewers down the rest of the way, and although he left the game with a deficit, the offense picked them up in the ninth-inning to save him from a potential loss. He's been very inconsistent over his last six starts, as he's put together both excellent and disappointing performances, and despite a 3.54 ERA, it's difficult to have clear expectations when he takes the mound. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.