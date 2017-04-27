Severino (2-1) scattered three hits and two walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

It's the first time this season Severino has avoided serving up a homer in a start, but the two walks actually doubled his total on the year and he now has an eye-popping 33:4 K:BB through 27 innings. He'll look to stay locked in Monday at home against the Blue Jays.