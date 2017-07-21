Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts out Mariners through seven

Severino (6-4) scattered eight hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings while recording six strikeouts during Thursday's win over Seattle.

There are a few poor outings in the game log for Severino, but with a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.1 K/9, he's establishing himself as a high-end fantasy asset. His 3.02 FIP also reinforces the lofty status. Additionally, considering how well he's pitched, there is probably positive regression ahead in the wins column. Severino projects to make his next start at home against Cincinnati.

