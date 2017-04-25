Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated for Wednesday start
Severino will pitch Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Severino was initially slated to start Tuesday's contest, but he'll slide back a day following Tuesday's rainout. He'll still face off with Rick Porcello, while Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia will move to Thursday and Friday, respectively.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tuesday's game postponed•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Whiffs 10 in loss to White Sox•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Mows down 11 in win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Saddled with no decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Makes rotation•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Struggling to lock up rotation spot•
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...