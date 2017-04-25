Severino will pitch Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino was initially slated to start Tuesday's contest, but he'll slide back a day following Tuesday's rainout. He'll still face off with Rick Porcello, while Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia will move to Thursday and Friday, respectively.

