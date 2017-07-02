Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders season-worst line to Astros
Severino (5-4) was roughed up for six runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros despite issuing only one walk and striking out seven.
While opposing starter Mike Fiers was able to overcome control issues by limiting hard-hit balls, Severino had the opposite problem. His nine hits and six earned runs allowed both marked new season worsts, with seven of those hits going for extra bases. Optimists will point to Severino's 19:1 K:BB ratio over the past two starts as a sign of improvement to come, while skeptics will harp on the 23-year-old's 5.92 ERA over his past four outings. He'll be facing a less potent lineup in his next scheduled start at home against the Brewers on Saturday.
