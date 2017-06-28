Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses gem against White Sox

Severino (5-3) allowed one run on six hits over seven innings during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. He struck out 12, did not issue a walk and received a no-decision.

Severino breezed through the White Sox lineup en route to a career-high 12 strikeouts. At 23 years and 127 days old, Severino became the youngest American League pitcher to record at least 12 strikeouts and zero walks since Jason Bere of the White Sox did it in 1993. It was a masterful bounce-back performance for the young righty, who had allowed nine total runs over his previous two starts against the Angels and A's. He was in line for the win but that was undone by a blown save by Dellin Betances in the ninth inning. Severino will take on the Astros in a tough road matchup Sunday.