Severino won't pitch Tuesday night against the Red Sox as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Ryan Hannable of WEEI 93.7 FM reports.

To make up for Tuesday's postponement, the Yankees and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on July 16. Unless the Yankees opt to alter their rotation in the coming days, Severino's next scheduled start will be Sunday against the Orioles.

