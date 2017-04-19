Severino (1-1) pitched eight innings against the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out 10 while giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits.

He's shown great control to open the year, as this walk-free performance leaves Severino with a spectacular 27:2 K:BB over 20 innings in his first three starts. That's a huge improvement in walk rate (not to mention a major leap in strikeouts), and if he can maintain it, Severino will end up being one of the bargains of the year on the mound. The one area of concern is the long ball -- he's given up four now, including a pair Tuesday.