Severino will remain a starting pitcher after being demoted to the bullpen late last season, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Severino struggled as a starter in a rocky rookie campaign, going 1-8 with a 7.98 ERA over 11 starts. After being demoted to the bullpen, however, the right-hander posted a dominant 1.13 ERA in 16 innings. Nonetheless, GM Brian Cashman reasserted his faith in the youngster by saying that even if Severino does not make the rotation out of spring training, he will return to the minors as a starter.