Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues resurgence with win over Blue Jays

Tanaka (7-7) thew seven innings of one-run ball in Monday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Tanaka was sharp in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20 of 27 batters and inducing a whopping 21 swinging strikes. He was strong throughout the game and was only scored upon in the seventh inning after a hit batsman and a throwing error from Gary Sanchez put a man on third base. Tanaka endured some miserable outings in May and June that bloated his ERA up to 6.34 at one point, but he has rattled off three straight quality starts in which he has allowed just three earned runs over 21 innings to bring that figure back down. He finally appears to be hitting his stride and will look to build on his recent success Sunday against the Brewers.