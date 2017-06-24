Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fires eight shutout innings Friday

Tanaka (5-7) allowed no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across eight innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Rangers.

Tanaka was unable to get any run support and his outstanding effort was unable to notch him a victory. He's been very up-and-down over his last seven outings, and his 5.74 ERA makes him very hard to trust in fantasy lineups, but he has exceptional upside, and that cannot be ignored. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.