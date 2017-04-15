Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Gets first win Friday
Tanaka (1-1) picked up the win Friday against the Cardinals, pitching 6.1 innings with five strikeouts while allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of walks.
Through three starts Tanaka still has a 8.36 ERA and 1.93 WHIP, but this one was definitely a step in the right direction. He was plagued by the longball again -- he's yielded three in 14 innings -- with a first inning blast, but he was able to settle in after that and hold St. Louis scoreless from there until his final inning. Tanaka will look to build on this start his next time out, currently slated to be Wednesday against the White Sox.
