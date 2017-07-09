Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Shelled by Brewers

Tanaka gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings against the Brewers on Sunday.

Just as Tanaka was getting back in his owner's good graces (three straight quality starts), he had one of his worst starts of the first half, which is saying something. His 103 strikeouts places him in the top-25 among big-league pitchers in the first half, but his 5.47 ERA and 1.37 WHIP have negated the positive value his strikeouts and seven wins provide. That said, his 3.88 xFIP gives hope for better days ahead.