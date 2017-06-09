Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start pushed back to Monday
Tanaka will start the series opener against the Angels on Monday instead of his scheduled spot Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
It is no surprise that Tanaka's start was pushed back as this has been an option of Manager Joe Girardi's for the past few days. In light of his recent struggles, Tanaka will not throw against the Orioles, a team that recently roughed him up for seven earned runs in late May. The Yankees may consider to take more extreme measures if he continues his recent form, but for the time being it appears as though the club will either give Chad Green or Bryan Mitchell the start Sunday, or promote Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the 40-man roster for his first big-league start.
