Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite quality start
Tanaka allowed three earned runs over 7.2 innings in Sunday night's loss to the Red Sox. He allowed eight hits and posted a 9:0 K:BB in the game.
Tanaka was effective Sunday after getting hit around in his final start before the All-Star break, but he still took the loss for the third straight start. He will have a chance to break that streak his next time out against a Mariners team he has gone 5-0 against since making his major league debut in 2014.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Shelled by Brewers•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues resurgence with win over Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Triumphs over White Sox•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fires eight shutout innings Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Drops to 5-7 with loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...