Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Triumphs over White Sox

Tanaka (6-7) tossed six solid innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, striking out five while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in a 12-3 victory.

Don't look now, but Tanaka's turned in three strong efforts over his last four starts, posting an impressive 32:7 K:BB and 2.92 ERA over 24.2 innings in that span. Crucially, after a nine-start stretch in which he gave up a ridiculous 18 homers, Tanaka has kept the ball in the yard over his last two outings. Continuing to do that will be a huge key to success for the Japanese righty, whose underlying stats are otherwise promising.